Matthew Stafford noncommittal about playing Sunday

Matthew Stafford played through a middle finger injury in 2016, but the Lions quarterback called his right thumb injury different.

Two days after telling FOX 2 that he liked his chances of playing, Stafford was noncommittal about his availability for Sunday.

“I’m just going to take it day by day, see how it heals,” Stafford said Wednesday, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “How it feels throughout the week and go from there.”

Stafford did not practice Wednesday, instead watching as Chase Daniel and David Blough took reps. Stafford said he hopes to practice at some point this week.

He did not practice two weeks ago after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to be smart with it,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Obviously, I think we all know how tough Matthew Stafford is, and he’s going to do everything possible. And for the most part, it’s probably me [on holding Stafford out of practice], just trying to slow it down through the course of the week. Sometimes he gets out there and gets competitive and likes to do what he knows that he can do. From that standpoint, we’ll take it day by day.”

Stafford had a brace or supportive wrap over his thumb Wednesday, according to Rothstein.

Stafford, who went 24-of-33 for 276 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory over Washington, said Monday that X-rays of his thumb were negative. He would not confirm an NFL Media report that he has a partially torn ligament in his thumb.

“Obviously gripping and throwing the ball is a little bit different when any of your fingers hurt or are injured,” Stafford said.

