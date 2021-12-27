Matthew Stafford: Nice to win when “less than spectacular” in pass game

The Rams clinched a playoff spot and moved into first place in the NFC West by beating the Vikings 30-23 on Sunday afternoon, but it was not one of quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s finest hours.

Stafford was 21-of-37 for 197 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions in the win. It was the fourth time that he had multiple turnovers in a game this season and the first time that the Rams were able to navigate their way to a win despite the miscues.

After the game, Stafford said he was grateful that the team was able to get a win despite his struggles.

“Less than spectacular in the pass game,” Stafford said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “Three turnovers is going to hurt us in a lot of games, so it’s nice to come out with a win, no doubt about that. But I can play better. We can play better.”

The Rams head to Baltimore next weekend and it remains to be seen who will be available to play for Baltimore in that contest. Regardless of who is in the lineup, surviving multiple picks is probably a trick the Rams would prefer not to try again.

