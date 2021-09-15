Matthew Stafford is the NFC offensive player of the week

Matthew Stafford‘s Rams debut couldn’t have gone much better.

The quarterback was an efficient 20-of-26 passing for 321 yards with three touchdowns. He finished with a nearly perfect 156.1 passer rating — the highest of any game in his career.

Now he’s been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week.

Stafford was on point from the start of Sunday’s victory over the Bears, delivering a 67-yard touchdown pass to receiver Van Jefferson on the Rams’ third offensive play. He then hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 56-yard touchdown to start the second half.

It’s a small sample size, but Los Angeles’ newest quarterback certainly looked like he can help turn the Rams into Super Bowl contenders.

The Rams head to Indianapolis to face the Colts this week.

