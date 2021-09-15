Matthew Stafford named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following win vs. Bears

With Week 1 in the books, the NFL announced its players of the week among the NFC and AFC. And with the way the Los Angeles Rams delivered a beatdown of the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, it’s not a surprise to find quarterback Matthew Stafford among those honored.

Stafford was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his near-flawless performance against the Bears on Sunday Night Football. Stafford completed 20-of-26 passes (76.9%) for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 156.1 passer rating, where he abused Chicago’s secondary all night.

Two of his touchdowns were longer than 50 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson on their first offensive series to a 56-yard bomb to receiver Cooper Kupp on their opening possession of the second half.

The Bears will be looking to rebound when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, where they’ll face another impressive offense. But it doesn’t figure to be as explosive as this Rams offense was.

