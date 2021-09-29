In 12 years with the Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week once and that happened during his rookie season.

His first weeks with the Rams have seen the league take more notice of his play. Stafford was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his work in the team’s season-opening win over the Bears and his good play continued in wins over the Colts and Buccaneers the last two weeks.

Stafford was 27-of-38 for 343 yards and four touchdowns during the Rams’ 34-24 victory. The effort earned him his second weekly prize as the NFC’s top offensive player.

With 942 passing yards, a 70.2 completion percentage, and nine touchdowns, Stafford may also wind up taking the conference’s monthly honors and more of the same will almost certainly keep him in the MVP conversation as the season unfolds.

Matthew Stafford named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk