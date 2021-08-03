Matthew Stafford to miss a few days with thumb injury after X-rays were negative

Matthew Stafford gave the Rams a scare on Monday afternoon when he hit his right hand on a teammate’s helmet late in practice, causing him to miss the rest of the session. He had his thumb wrapped as he left the field, creating some concern among fans.

Fortunately, the injury is nothing serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, X-rays on Stafford’s thumb came back negative. The thumb is swollen and he’ll likely miss a few days, but it’s only a minor injury.

Sean McVay and the rest of the team can now sleep easy knowing there was no significant damage to the quarterback’s thumb, which he had surgery on this past winter.

Stafford is one player the Rams truly can’t afford to lose to injury this season because if he goes down, so too do their Super Bowl chances. This should be taken as great news with the season approaching.