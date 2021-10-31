Matthew Stafford matches Jared Goff’s 2020 TD total in half the games

Jared Goff didn’t put up very good numbers for the Rams last season, throwing only 20 touchdown passes in 15 starts. He was conservative all year, too, struggling to create many big plays down the field.

Matthew Stafford has gotten off to a hot start already this season, throwing 19 touchdown passes in his first seven games. Then on the Rams’ opening drive Sunday afternoon, he threw his 20th touchdown pass of the year, matching Goff’s total from a year ago in half the games.

The score came on a 3-yard pass to Darrell Henderson Jr., the running back’s second touchdown reception of the season.

Stafford is on pace for more than 40 touchdown passes this season, excelling in his first seven-plus games with his new team. He’s made the Rams offense extremely difficult to stop.