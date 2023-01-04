Matthew Stafford makes sizable donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity

The football community is rallying around Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field Monday night and suffered cardiac arrest. Hamlin remains in ICU as of Tuesday night with a ventilator assisting his breathing.

As heartbreaking as the situation is, fans and players – including Matthew Stafford – are doing whatever they can to bring a positive light to it. Hamlin started The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive in December of 2020 with a goal of raising $2,500. As of Wednesday morning, more than $6 million has been donated to the foundation.

Stafford is among those who have made a contribution to it, donating $12,000 to support Hamlin’s cause. Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Andy Dalton are some of the many players who donated, as well.

As another show of compassion toward Hamlin, all 32 NFL teams changed their profile pictures on Twitter to this image, supporting the Bills safety during his time of need.

The Rams are also sending their prayers to him and the Bills organization.

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills. 🙏 https://t.co/aeRGFO22Mf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire