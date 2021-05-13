Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Matthew Stafford looks ahead to Week 7 matchup vs. Lions

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks ahead to a Week 7 matchup against his former team, the Detroit Lions. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

