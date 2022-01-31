On Jan. 30, 2021, the Rams agreed to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions.

On Jan. 30, 2022, Stafford helped Los Angeles beat San Francisco to send the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford had never even won a playoff game before the 2021 postseason. But now after 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford could finish his first year in L.A. as a Super Bowl champion.

“It’s a long time coming, you know?” Stafford said postgame. “I’ve spent a lot of years in this game in this league and loved every minute of it. I feel blessed to be able to play in this league for as long as I have. But I sure am happy for this opportunity not only for myself but for the guys in that locker room who deserve this too. And that’s what it is, it’s an opportunity to go out there and win another one.”

Stafford finished 31-of-45 for 337 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s win. He nearly threw another in the fourth quarter but safety Jaquiski Tartt dropped the ball in the middle of the field.

So the Rams will play on. Stafford noted how proud he was of the group that the Rams were resilient enough to win.

“We had high expectations all year. We’ve done nothing but do everything in our power to try and meet those. It’s a driven group we have in there. This game wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t easy in some spots. But we found a way to win the game and that’s what it’s all about. Just happy and proud to b a part of this group and we’ve got some more work left to do.”

Matthew Stafford: It’s a long time coming originally appeared on Pro Football Talk