Matthew Stafford listed as full practice participant despite toe injury

Rams head coach Sean McVay downplayed the severity of a toe injury that quarterback Matthew Stafford picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and Thursday’s injury report gave no reason to think it will impact his availability for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

The Rams listed Stafford as a full participant in practice on Thursday. Stafford spoke to reporters as well and said his toe will be fine, but he passed on following Aaron Rodgers‘ lead and showing it to anyone watching the stream of his media session.

“I’d show it to you, but I don’t want to do that. That’s for other guys to do. I’ll keep my toes to myself,” Stafford said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd (back), running back Buddy Howell (hamstring), and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) were listed as out along with defensive tackle Aaron Donald (rest). Wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) and cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) joined Stafford as full participants.

