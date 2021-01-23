Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Detroit Lions uniform.
The longtime Lions starting quarterback has informed the team that he would like to make a fresh start, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team reportedly agreed to discuss trade options in the coming weeks.
This story will be updated.
More from Yahoo Sports: