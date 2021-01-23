Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

Jack Baer
·Writer
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks on in the fourth quarter during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
An era is reportedly ending in Detroit. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Detroit Lions uniform.

The longtime Lions starting quarterback has informed the team that he would like to make a fresh start, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team reportedly agreed to discuss trade options in the coming weeks.

This story will be updated.

