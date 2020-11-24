Matthew Stafford limited in Monday’s estimated practice report

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played with a right thumb injury Sunday. After completing 18 of 33 passes for 178 yards, Stafford said his thumb “felt pretty good.”

The Lions list him as limited in Monday’s estimated practice in advance of Thursday’s game against the Texans.

Stafford was able to practice on Thursday and Friday of last week.

The news was not as good for running back D'Andre Swift, who remains in concussion protocol. He reported a head injury last week and did not play against the Panthers, who held the Lions to 40 rushing yards.

The Lions also listed cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion), receiver Danny Amendola (hip) and defensive tackle Da'shawn Hand (groin) as non-participants Monday.

Receiver Kenny Golladay was estimated a limited participant after missing the past three games with a hip injury.

Defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee), receiver Marvin Hall (toe), safety Will Harris (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), offensive guard Jonah Jackson (knee), linebacker Christian Jones (knee), linebacker Reggie Ragland (ankle) and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) were listed as limited.

