Matthew Stafford limited with hip/back issues

The Lions listed quarterback Matthew Stafford as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Stafford has hip and back issues on the injury report.

The Lions practiced without offensive guard Joe Dahl (ankle), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (ankle), punter Sam Martin (abdomen) and safety Tracy Walker (knee).

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (back) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) were limited.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who got checked for a concussion Sunday, was not on the report.