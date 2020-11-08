Matthew Stafford leaves game after hit

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from today’s game in Minnesota after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter.

Stafford was hit by two Vikings, Armon Watts and Eric Wilson, while passing and was taken out of the game. He appeared to be getting checked for a concussion, first in the medical tent and then in the locker room.

Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and was ineffective on his first drive.

It’s been an ugly week for Stafford, who didn’t practice at all because he had contact with someone who had COVID-19. Stafford has tested positive, but now there’s a new concern about his health.

