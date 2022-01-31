Matthew Stafford leads LA Rams to win over 49ers, trip to Super Bowl vs. Bengals

On Jan. 30, 2021, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the LA Rams.

One year later, Stafford and the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

Facing a 10-point deficit with just less than a quarter remaining in the NFC championship game, the Rams' quarterback directed the 44th fourth-quarter comeback of his career — and his second of this postseason — to lift his team 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

In so doing, Stafford and the Rams punched their ticket to Super Bowl 56, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals right back at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams become only the second team in the Super Bowl era, and the second in as many years, to host the NFL’s championship game in their own stadium.

A 13-0 fourth-quarter scoring run directed by Stafford — whom the Rams acquired via trade for Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder last offseason — gave Los Angeles the lead, and a ferocious defensive stand that resulted in an interception by linebacker Travin Howard on a tipped pass off the hands of San Francisco running back JaMycal Hasty with 1:09 left slammed the door.

And so, Super Bowl 56 will feature two No. 1 overall picks as starting quarterbacks. Joe Burrow was the top pick in 2020 after a historic national championship run at LSU.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Matthew Stafford, LA Rams win NFC title; Super Bowl vs. Bengals next