The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak against the Jaguars on Sunday and wide receiver Cooper Kupp played a leading role in getting the team back on track.

Kupp caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the 37-7 win and he became the third player in team history to catch 100 passes in a season in the process. Kupp also leads the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season and quarterback Matthew Stafford showered Kupp in praise after the game was over.

“He’s got a great feel for the game. He’s a great competitor. He understands the game,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “He does everything right. He leads that receiver group in the right way, so I pinch myself every day. Just happy I get a chance to play with a guy like that. I have a lot of respect for how he goes about his business and how he goes about attacking each opportunity, whether it be practice or games. And then he’s great on game day. Run after the catch, getting open versus man, feeling voids versus zone. He’s got a great feel for the game of football.”

With five games to go, Kupp has plenty of time left to continue padding his stats and staying on his current pace would leave him with the most prolific season of any receiver in Rams history. That won’t guarantee the Rams continue winning games, but it’ll be a lot easier on them as long as he keeps producing the way he has all season.

Matthew Stafford: Just happy I get a chance to play with Cooper Kupp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk