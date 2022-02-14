Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow shared an incredibly classy moment after Super Bowl 56

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) embraces Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

I can’t imagine it’s ever easy to be on the losing side of a Super Bowl and to watch the opposing team celebrate amid all the chaos on the field. That’s why it’s always an impressive show of sportsmanship when the losing quarterback manages to catch up with the winner.

There have been times when no postgame handshake between quarterbacks takes place, but there was no snub after Sunday’s Super Bowl 56. Not even close.

As the Rams were busy celebrating their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, cameras captured footage of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow meeting with Matthew Stafford on the field. The two shared a long conversation and handshake before parting ways.

And it was a particularly great gesture from Burrow, putting aside the disappointment to congratulate Stafford on his long-awaited Super Bowl title.

Here is the video of the meeting between Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford

Nothing but respect between Stafford and Burrow 🤝



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Zde45KWwUh — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022

You love to see that.

While we couldn’t hear what was said in that video, the mic’d-up footage will almost certainly get released in the coming days.

In the meantime, fans did appreciate that show of sportsmanship between Stafford and Burrow.

This was how Twitter reacted

2 great QB’s. Played a hell of a game https://t.co/2DhrnU2pcM — Holly M (@hmc_28_) February 14, 2022

joe burrow a better person than me i wouldn’t have even gone near that man. https://t.co/Ww6Q9pYDWb — dont talk to me. (@dteamsvlogs) February 14, 2022

Great sportsmanship. You can battle and still have mad respect for the other guy. That’s what America should be. https://t.co/6fY8QlyEqT — Jarrod Weiss (@GreatWeissOne) February 14, 2022

Two excellent competitors, deserving of champion title.

All class https://t.co/ZkW8E38QV8 — RoDMD (@Catlover10000S) February 14, 2022

How could you honestly hate either of them? https://t.co/Fv9clTdUvY — Sidney Wateski (@SidTheKid0902) February 14, 2022

All love between Stafford and Burrow ❤️pic.twitter.com/OqRuHPWAlv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2022

You can tell there was a lot of respect between both those former No. 1 overall picks. That’s how it should be done.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow meets Matthew Stafford for long talk after Super Bowl 56