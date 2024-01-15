Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff put up numbers unmatched by any QB battle since 1950

All eyes were on Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff leading into Sunday night’s playoff battle. They were each facing their former teams in a marquee matchup, the first time ever in postseason history that both quarterbacks were facing a team they previously played for.

Needless to say, the Stafford-Goff showdown lived up to the hype. Despite the Rams failing to come away with a win, it was a thrilling game that featured a first-half shootout with 38 total points.

Stafford outplayed Goff, throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, but the Lions QB played some impressive football, too. He had 277 yards and a touchdown, only throwing five incompletions all night.

Together, Stafford and Goff had statistically one of the best quarterback duels in NFL history.

According to OptaStats, they’re the first starting quarterbacks to each complete at least 65% of their passes, throw for 250-plus yards, average at least 10 yards per attempt and commit zero turnovers. That’s never been done going all the way back to 1950, regular season or postseason.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire