Matthew Stafford isn’t practicing Wednesday

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said earlier this week that he’s doing “everything I possibly can to get out there as fast as I can” after missing the last two games with a back injury, but he’s not ready to get on the field yet.

Stafford is not practicing on Wednesday as the Lions start on-field preparations for Sunday’s trip to Washington.

There was a report last weekend that Stafford could miss the rest of the season, but the quarterback said that no one has told him that and added that no firm timeline is in place for how long it will take for the injury to heal. Given the Lions’ dwindling playoff chances, it’s worth wondering if there’s much to gain from Stafford returning this season but no one from the team is talking about shutting him down at this point.

Jeff Driskel has started in Stafford’s place the last two weeks and it looks like he’ll make another start this weekend.