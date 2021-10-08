Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford injured his right index finger shortly before halftime. He was attended to by head athletic trainer Reggie Scott and threw passes on the sideline before going back out for a kneel down before halftime.

Stafford returned from halftime with his finger taped. He since has changed the wrap on his finger and spent the Seahawks’ opening drive of the second half gripping the ball in an attempt to get comfortable with it.

Rams coach Sean McVay told Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews “we’ll see” when asked how the injury would affect Stafford in the second half.

Stafford was 13-of-19 for 131 yards and an interception in the first half as the Rams trail 7-3.

Matthew Stafford has injury to right index finger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk