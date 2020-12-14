Matthew Stafford injured as Detroit Lions fall to Green Bay Packers, 31-24

They made a game of it for a half, then reality set in. And after their quarterback left with a rib injury, there’s no telling where they go from here.

Aaron Rodgers helped his case for another MVP award Sunday, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers dominated the Detroit Lions in a 31-24 victory at Ford Field.

The Packers clinched their second straight NFC North title with the win, while the Lions (5-8) lost for the third time in four weeks and may have lost Matthew Stafford to injury.

Stafford was hurt on a 6-yard scramble midway through the fourth quarter, when he was hit hard by Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark. He stayed in for the next play, a 2-yard touchdown run by Kerryon Johnson that cut the Lions' deficit to 28-21, but came off the field clutching his left side.

Stafford spent a few minutes talking to trainers on the Lions bench as the Packers drove for a long field goal, then retreated briefly to locker room.

When he returned, Stafford took a few practice throws, then went back to the locker room before emerging again.

After four or five more practice throws, Stafford hunched over on the sideline and grabbed his midsection as backup quarterback Chase Daniel warmed up.

Stafford missed eight games last season with fractured bones in his back and has played most of the last month with torn ligaments in his right throwing thumb.

Before Stafford exited Sunday, Rodgers and the Packers had their way with the Lions’ undermanned defense in the second half, breaking open a tie game with two commanding scoring drives to start the third quarter.

Green Bay (10-3) opened the second half with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 9 minutes off the clock. The Packers converted four third downs on the drive, including a third-and-7 on the third play of the possession when Amani Oruwariye was called for defensive holding, and scored on a 6-yard Rodgers run.

After a three-and-out by the Lions, the Packers followed with another 12-play, 79-yard march that covered nearly eight minutes and ended with a 4-yard Rodgers touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan.

Story continues

The Packers ran 21 plays and gained 143 yards in the third quarter, while the Lions had 4 yards on three plays.

Johnson’s touchdown capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive for the Lions, and Green Bay and Detroit traded field goals in the final four minutes.

The Lions nearly recovered an onside kick with 1:49 to play, but the ball bounced out of bounds before Miles Killebrew secured possession.

Rodgers finished 26 of 33 passing for 290 yards, and Davante Adams had seven catches for 115 yards for the Packers, who are tied with the New Orleans Saints for best record in the NFC.

Stafford was 24 of 34 passing for 244 yards, and D’Andre Swift scored on a 3-yard run in his first game since Nov. 15.

LIONS COACH SEARCH: Robert Saleh hopes to do what brother already has — bring Lions a championship

ROSTER SHAKEUP? Who should stay, who should go under new GM

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Matthew Stafford injured as Detroit Lions fall to Packers, 31-24