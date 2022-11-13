Matthew Stafford inactive for Rams; John Wolford to start

The Los Angeles Rams released their Week 10 inactive players and one is starting quarterback Mattew Stafford. He did not come out of concussion protocols in time to prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 10 this afternoon.

Here are the Rams’ inactives for the game:

Los Angeles Rams Week 10 inactives

QB Matthew Stafford

WR Tutu Atwell

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

LT Alaric Jackson

DT Greg Gaines

Jackson and Gaines were doubtful for the game. Howard was already ruled out.

Jackson is already their second-string left tackle. He was starting after Joe Noteboom got hurt. Now it appears Ty Nsekhe could start at left tackle.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire