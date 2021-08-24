Matthew Stafford hopes to keep improving in Rams offense for 5-10 years

The Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford knowing full well he only had two years left on his current contract. There was no long-term security when they traded two first-round picks and Jared Goff to the Lions, understanding that if Stafford wanted to leave after the 2022 season, he could – unless the Rams used the franchise tag, of course.

But there seems to be a clear desire on both sides to continue this partnership beyond the length of Stafford’s deal. Les Snead said in April that keeping Stafford into his late 30s was “definitely the vision” when the deal was made. Stafford wants to stay in Los Angeles long-term, too.

“I hope I’m getting better in this offense for five, seven, 10 years,” Stafford said on Monday. “I hope that my first game on September 12th, isn’t my best game as a Ram. I’d love to have a great one, but I hope I get better and better in this offense with all these guys, with this team as it goes.”

Stafford is 33 years old and will turn 34 in February, so it’s not as if he’s nearing the end of his career. Quarterbacks play into their 40s and still maintain a high level of production, with Tom Brady and Drew Brees being perfect examples.

It’s not unreasonable to think Stafford could play another 10 years with the Rams after spending 12 with the Lions, which would put him in his early-to-mid 40s. Sean McVay has spoken highly of Stafford in their brief time together and he clearly loves what he’s seen from his new quarterback.

If they can stay together for another decade, the Rams are likely to have a lot of success on the field.