Matthew Stafford hits Odell Beckham Jr. for Super Bowl 56’s first score

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams’ wheeling and dealing paid dividends in the first quarter of Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals had the Rams in a third-and-three but that was the kind of challenge Matthew Stafford loves.

The quarterback, acquired in the offseason from the Detroit Lions, found a target that came to Los Angeles during the season, Odell Beckham Jr.

The former New York Giant and Cleveland Brown was at his spectacular best, catching the pass that was good for 17 yards and 6 points.

Matt Gay nailed the PAT and the road team Rams had a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Stafford family loved every minute of it from the SoFi stands.

