The Rams defense set the offense up with great field position for their second possession of Super Bowl LVI and the NFC champs have jumped out to a lead over the Bengals as a result.

Ernest Jones broke up a Joe Burrow pass on fourth down and the Rams took over on the Bengals’ 49-yard-line. Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 20-yard gain on third down to move the Rams into field goal position and then found Odell Beckham for a 17-yard touchdown two plays later.

Matt Gay‘s extra point put the Rams up 7-0 with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Stafford is now 4-of-4 for 47 yards and he also had a seven-yard scramble a play before he hooked up with Kupp.

Matthew Stafford hits Odell Beckham for TD, Rams lead 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk