Quarterback Matthew Stafford met the media as a member of the Rams for the first time on Friday and he sounded ready to take on the expectations that accompany him in the move to Los Angeles.

The Rams were able to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs last season despite shaky quarterback play from Jared Goff and John Wolford, so Stafford’s arrival has led to thoughts of a deeper run in the postseason. With the Super Bowl set for SoFi Stadium, some are thinking about a very deep run and Stafford said he welcomes those expectations.

“Sometimes the pressure is a positive thing,” Stafford said, via Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com.

Stafford said he hoped to land with a team ready to win once it became clear he would not be back with the Lions and is confident that the Rams are in that position. The Rams have similarly warm feelings for Stafford and they can now get to work on meeting those expectations.

Matthew Stafford on high expectations: Sometimes pressure is a positive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk