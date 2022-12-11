Matthew Stafford was on the headset helping Baker Mayfield during final drive

Matthew Stafford is out for the year with a neck injury, playing just nine games in his post-Super Bowl season. It’s been a frustrating year for everyone in the Rams’ building, but Stafford has remained engaged and present while out with injury.

He showed how great of a leader he is on Thursday night when he got on the headset to help talk Baker Mayfield through the final drive of the game, the game-winning drive to stun the Raiders.

“Really, what’s so impressive about Matthew is just being able to contribute and connect with his teammates, stay connected with his teammates in any way that he can. He was even on the headset on the last drive and making sure that he was able to add in a couple things that would be helpful to kind of relay specific information to Baker,” Sean McVay said Friday. “That tells you everything that you need to know about Matthew and who he is. So, I think sometimes being able to get a different perspective can be beneficial. Obviously, he would be better equipped to answer it, but his vantage point, his understanding, his ability to still be able to contribute in spite of I know he wants to be out there competing with his teammates. Has just continued to impress me with the man he is.”

Mayfield could use all the help with the playbook and calls that he could get, seeing as he was just claimed by the Rams two days prior to the game. So having Stafford in his ear, along with McVay, proved beneficial.

Stafford was also there on the sideline showing Mayfield some love after he led the Rams to the win.

Matthew Stafford showed love to Baker on his game-winning drive. Respect 💯 (via NFL)pic.twitter.com/aH5T9Vlxha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2022

Even though he’s injured, you can bet Stafford will do everything he can to help Mayfield prepare for the Rams’ final four opponents in 2022.

