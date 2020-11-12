Matthew Stafford happy to be back in usual routine

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced on Wednesday and that marked a big change from last week.

Stafford was not on the practice field at all last week after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list following exposure to someone who tested positive. He spent the week in a hotel room in order to isolate from his family as well, which made the days leading up to their game against the Vikings even more difficult.

The return to practice enabled Stafford to regain some normalcy and he was able to go home on Wednesday night for the first time in more than a month. Both were welcome developments for the quarterback.

“Obviously, I was able to come out and practice full today, which was awesome,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And obviously, didn’t have a chance to do that last week, so it was great being out here, caught another great day of weather and had a nice practice out there, all that. So getting back to the routine is always a positive for me and really for anybody that does this job.”

With the return to normalcy, Stafford can spend some time working on cutting down on the mistakes that have hurt the team. He’s turned the ball over four times the last two weeks and threw two red zone interceptions last week, which means there’s plenty to work on ahead of Sunday’s game against Washington.

