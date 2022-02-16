Is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Julian Edelman has strong take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford already had a pretty good case to someday be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.

So, for many people, winning his first Lombardi Trophy just cemented his status as a future Hall of Famer.

Not everyone agrees, though. Earlier this week, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman made the argument that Stafford is not Hall of Fame-worthy.

Julian Edelman isn't in that camp, though. The former New England Patriots wide receiver is of the belief that Stafford absolutely belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Assuming Stafford plays for just a couple more years, he could finish his career in the top seven of career passing yards and top 10 of career passing touchdowns. Stafford also has been very consistent, with 4,000-plus passing yards in nine of the last 11 years. Add in a Super Bowl ring and that's a pretty strong case to be a Hall of Fame member.

The debate over Stafford's Hall of Fame candidacy isn't likely to slow down anytime soon. But right now, more people are probably on Edelman's side of the argument than Sherman's.