Matthew Stafford had ‘surgical thing’ in offseason, says it’ll help in long run

Matthew Stafford always seems to be dealing with some sort of injury, not that it ever really prevents him from taking the field on Sundays. He’s only missed eight games since 2011, and they were all in the 2019 season with Detroit.

Stafford popped up on the injury report a few times last season and after reporting for offseason workouts Tuesday, he revealed that he underwent what he called a “surgical thing” this offseason. He didn’t detail what the procedure was, but he says he’ll be “better in the long run” after having it done.

It doesn’t sound like any reason for concern and there’s a long way before Week 1 rolls around.

Matthew Stafford said he had a "surgical thing" in the offseason. He wouldn't go into detail, but said he will "be better in the long run" for undergoing the procedure. #LARams — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 19, 2022

Stafford was listed with a toe injury leading up to the Rams’ postseason game against the Cardinals, but he played every snap in that game and throughout the playoffs. He was also reportedly dealing with chronic back pain and pain in his throwing arm back in November, so perhaps the surgery was done to correct one of those issues.

Regardless of what it was for, it doesn’t sound like McVay is in any danger of missing time.

