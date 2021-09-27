When the Rams and Lions agreed to a trade sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles, one common reaction was interest in seeing what Stafford would do with the strong supporting cast that would greet him in Los Angeles.

The results have been strong so far. The Rams are 3-0 after Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s 34-24 victory over the Buccaneers. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians called Stafford a “special player” after the game, but the quarterback deflected praise to the players around him on the offense once the victory was in the books.

Stafford said the Rams have “so many talented guys” and noted the difficulty that defenses have covering the entire field, which didn’t always feel like the case when he was in Detroit.

“Yeah, I don’t want to rehash all the years I was there to be honest with you,” Stafford said in his postgame press conference. “But I just know that I feel grateful to step in the huddle with the guys that I have, both the guys up front that are playing at the level that they’re playing at right now and the guys around me in the skilled positions. I’m enjoying every minute of it and trying to make the most of it and seeing where it will take us.”

There’s a lot of football to play, but the first three weeks of the season have done little to douse expectations that Stafford’s arrival will take the Rams somewhere good this season.

Matthew Stafford “grateful to step in the huddle” with Rams teammates originally appeared on Pro Football Talk