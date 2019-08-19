Matthew Stafford got work he needed in joint practices, so he didn’t play against Texans

The Lions haven’t played quarterback Matthew Stafford in either of their first two preseason games and he had a stretch of nearly a week without throwing a pass during training camp, but he’s not worried about getting enough work in before the start of the regular season.

Stafford took part in joint practices with the Patriots before sitting out the first game and then worked against the Texans in practices before the second contest. He said that he got more out of those workouts than he gets out of games, which made suiting up to play unnecessary in both cases.

“Schematically, yes. I think most teams that are doing joint practices are probably doing a bit more in practice than they are in the game,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “There’s a fine line kind of in the preseason that you want to make sure you’re practicing all your stuff, but you also don’t want to be just laying it all out there and letting everyone prepare for you. Those practices are a good opportunity to really compete against other guys and run some of your stuff. I just know the work we get in those practices is great. Really able to kind of push our limits schematically and see what’s working and what’s not.”

The Lions don’t have any joint practices ahead of Friday’s game against the Bills, but they haven’t made any announcement about whether Stafford will see his first game action of the summer.