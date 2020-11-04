The Lions may need a new quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The team announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The reason for the placement was not given as teams are not permitted to say whether players go on because of positive tests or close contact with someone who has tested positive. The Lions did not report any positive tests on Wednesday morning.

Stafford was on the list for a day this summer after what was called a false positive test.

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed on the list this week, but multiple reporters say that the Stafford move is not related to Davis.

If Stafford was a high-risk close contact of an infected person, he will have to be away from the team for five days before he could return. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the timing of such contact would determine if he can play against Minnesota. Chase Daniel would get the start if Stafford cannot play.

Matthew Stafford goes on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk