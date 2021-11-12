Matthew Stafford gives an update on his ankle ahead of Week 10 bout with 49ers

It was an ugly outing for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 versus the Tennessee Titans, resulting in a lopsided 28-16 loss at home. Amid a game where the Rams never seemed to find their rhythm on offense, Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle injury that was described as a minor ankle sprain.

Despite tweaking his ankle last week, Stafford said he feels great and that he doesn’t feel limited by the ailment. He also spoke about the feeling of playing for an organization like the Rams that isn’t afraid to make moves in hopes to secure a Super Bowl.

“Ankle’s fine. Ankle feels good. Did everything I would normally do on a Wednesday practice today. So, that was nice to get back out there and not have to sit around like I did last week,” Stafford said.

Los Angeles was able to acquire Von Miller via trade from the Denver Broncos and they inked a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday to bolster their offense. Even if both moves pan out, it won’t matter if Stafford isn’t upright for the Rams.

Toughness has never been a concerning trait for Stafford through the years, battling dozens of injuries during his time with the Detroit Lions. Sean McVay is confident that Stafford will be able to go on Monday night with no limitations.

Stafford even said that he’s not 100% healthy very often, constantly battling through bumps and bruises. But entering Week 10, he feels good after tweaking his ankle against the Titans.

“How often am I a hundred percent? Not often, but I feel good. I really do feel good,” Stafford said. “Coming out of that game, I felt great running around here today. So much better than even last Wednesday having to run around. So not getting the chance to – I love to practice. I love to be out here. I love to work with our guys throw the ball around, be involved. There’s nothing worse than sitting on the sideline. I love getting the opportunity. I felt great today.”

You never want to see the franchise quarterback go down with an injury, especially when it could have been avoided. But it doesn’t appear that it will hamper Stafford’s play moving forward, beginning in Week 10 in a crucial game versus the 49ers.