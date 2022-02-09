Matthew Stafford’s former Lions teammates pulling for him to win

Matthew Stafford is starting in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the longtime Lions quarterback won’t be representing Detroit in Sunday’s big game.

Even so, many of Stafford’s former Lions teammates are still rooting for No. 9 to get the win. It’s true of a lot of Detroit fans, too. Shirts featuring “Detroit Rams” and pictures of Stafford in both uniforms are selling briskly.

Stafford was beloved by many in his 12 seasons in Detroit. Or as onetime Stafford backup Dan Orlovsky stated via ESPN, where he now works,

“This might be weird for people to hear. It’s going to be like watching a family member.”

Wideout Kris Durham, who played professionally in Europe after his Lions tenure ended, talked about his relationship with Stafford too.

“It’s probably one of the only people that I’ve been really, really close to that has been able to play in this game and possibly win it and for it to be a quarterback, especially after the last 12 months have occurred, have been special,” Durham said. “I’m really excited for him and I’m excited for [Stafford’s wife] Kelly and his family and just have a small, minor part in it.”

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein got those sorts of quotes from several ex-Lions who played with Stafford in Detroit. From Don Muhlbach to Rob Sims, it’s clear the former teammates want Stafford to win one. Muhlbach put it best,

“I do wish we’d had done it here (in Detroit). It would have been better if we all could have done it together, but I think a lot of his old teammates are thinking the same thing I do. We’re all so happy for him.”