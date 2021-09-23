Matthew Stafford focused on facing great Bucs defense, not Tom Brady

It’s easy to look at this upcoming Rams-Buccaneers matchup and see a battle between two veteran quarterbacks, one of whom is the greatest of all time. Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford have been among the best passers through two weeks this season, combining for 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

But Stafford won’t be facing Brady, nor will Brady be going up against Stafford.

Stafford is focused on beating a great Buccaneers defense that returned all 11 of its starters from last season’s Super Bowl run.

“Obviously, not that way,” Stafford said of whether he’s viewing this as him against Brady. “Going against a great defense. It’s probably about as good as any defense in the league. Last year, year and a half playing really good ball. It’s two teams that are playing good football right now going against each other and I’m excited about it. It’s a big challenge for us. They’ve obviously won a bunch of games here recently and have a bunch of talent on their team. So, we’re going to go out there and play our best football.”

The Buccaneers have once again been outstanding against the run this season after ranking first in that category by a wide margin last year. They’ve allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL and five touchdown passes in two games, but that’s partly because their opponents have already attempted 106 passes so far – most in the NFL.

The Rams’ game plan is likely going to be similar to Dallas’ in Week 1 where they lean on their quarterback and passing game, but with the pass rushers Tampa Bay has, that could get dicey.

Stafford looks at their defense and doesn’t see any weaknesses, calling it a “big challenge” going up against that unit.

Story continues

“All of it. They’re coached by a really good coach with great scheme,” Stafford said. “Defensive line is just a bunch of All-Pro guys and both the backers are Pro Bowlers. And safeties and corners are really good players. I mean, it’s every level of the defense. I’ve got really good players that are aggressive, they’re fast, they’re physical. If you’re building a defense, it looks something like that. They do a great job. It’ll be a really fun to watch our defense go out there and do their thing against a really talented offense and a big challenge for us to go out there against Tampa’s defense as well.”

We shouldn’t ignore the fact that Brady won’t have the easiest time against the Rams defense, either. He has to go up against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, as well as Leonard Floyd and Jordan Fuller.

Los Angeles has allowed the eighth-fewest points and only one touchdown pass this season, excelling against the pass thanks to their secondary. Stafford acknowledged how good Brady is playing right now and like Sean McVay, says he’s throwing it as well as anyone, paying the 44-year-old quarterback some major compliments.

“I know he likes to talk about what pick he was and all the stuff,” Stafford said. “The guy throws it about as good as anybody in the league still. I mean, coming out of the hand, he throws it great. He’s mechanically as sound as anybody. He’s on time, great anticipation, ball placement. Just got a ton of spin, got a ton of juice on it, still can throw it down the field. I think back to the playoff game in Green Bay, right before the half when he hits a 10 down the side. That’s a heave in Lambeau and drops it on him. He can do it all. You think about it, from the pocket, that guy’s as good as it gets.”

This will be Brady’s first NFL game ever in Los Angeles, visiting the spectacular SoFi Stadium. The Rams hope to spoil his – and the Buccaneers’ – trip to their building with a win to snap the defending champs’ 10-game winning streak.

List