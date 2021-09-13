Russell Wilson may not be the only chef in the NFC West any longer.

Matthew Stafford is cooking in his Rams debut, completing a string of five passes for 69 yards in the third quarter to help L.A. extend its lead to 27-14.

After a third-and-5 completion to Tyler Higbee that moved the chains, Stafford dropped one in the tight end’s bread basket along the right sideline for a 37-yard gain. A few plays later, it looked like Stafford had capped the drive with a touchdown to receiver Cooper Kupp. But Kupp was ruled down just before the goal line.

It was no matter, though, as running back Darrell Henderson took the next play up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown.

For Chicago, running back David Montgomery came back out of the locker room and is back in the game. But backup left tackle Larry Borom is doubtful to return with an ankle injury after starter Jason Peters already exited with a quad injury. Elijah Wilkinson is in at left tackle.

Matthew Stafford’s five consecutive completions lead to Rams touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk