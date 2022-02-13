Matthew Stafford is the first L.A. Rams quarterback to throw a Super Bowl touchdown

Christian Stone
·1 min read
Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes his way onto the field for warm ups before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes his way onto the field for warmups before Super Bowl LVI. He threw a TD pass in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford is not the first Rams quarterback to throw a touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Matthew Stafford, however, became the first Los Angeles Rams quarterback to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 17-yard strike in the first quarter of Super Bowl 56.

Before Sunday, the L.A. Rams had twice appeared in the Super Bowl, losing both times. In neither of those games — a 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980 and a 13-3 defeat by the New England Patriots in 2019 — did a Rams quarterback complete a TD pass. The Rams' Lawrence McCutcheon, however, did throw a 24-yard TD pass to Ron Smith off a halfback option against the Steelers.

A St. Louis Rams quarterback, however, has thrown a TD pass in the Big Game. Kurt Warner threw three touchdowns in two Super Bowl appearances as a Ram, including a game-winning 73-yard pass to Isaac Bruce in St. Louis's 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in 2000.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

