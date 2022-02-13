Matthew Stafford is the first L.A. Rams quarterback to throw a Super Bowl touchdown

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes his way onto the field for warmups before Super Bowl LVI. He threw a TD pass in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford is not the first Rams quarterback to throw a touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Matthew Stafford, however, became the first Los Angeles Rams quarterback to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 17-yard strike in the first quarter of Super Bowl 56.

Before Sunday, the L.A. Rams had twice appeared in the Super Bowl, losing both times. In neither of those games — a 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980 and a 13-3 defeat by the New England Patriots in 2019 — did a Rams quarterback complete a TD pass. The Rams' Lawrence McCutcheon, however, did throw a 24-yard TD pass to Ron Smith off a halfback option against the Steelers.

A St. Louis Rams quarterback, however, has thrown a TD pass in the Big Game. Kurt Warner threw three touchdowns in two Super Bowl appearances as a Ram, including a game-winning 73-yard pass to Isaac Bruce in St. Louis's 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in 2000.

