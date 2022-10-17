Matthew Stafford on finding Allen Robinson for Week 6 touchdown: ‘I was happy for him’

Matthew Stafford has seen his performance fall well short of the Los Angeles Rams’ expectations in recent weeks but was able to put enough points on the board against the Carolina Panthers to pull out a win that got the team back to .500. In his comments after the game, he reflected on the connections he made with prized wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has had a slow start to his season after signing with the Rams in free agency.

Asked about his connection with Robinson in the end zone that marked the pair’s second touchdown of the season, Stafford made sure to point out everything that his receiver did right in Week 6.

“Out of the corner of my eye saw they tried to quick jam him and once he beat that, then I was just trying to put it up into a good spot,” Stafford said of the touchdown pass. “He had a size advantage to start, and I was happy to see him go up and make that play. It was a great play. I thought he played great today. [I gave] him some opportunities on some stuff, third down down the sideline was a great catch.

“He did a great job on a play action where we were trying to get it down the field, kind of working in [the] underneath window with me, with a catch and run. Had another nice catch on an in breaker on a third down conversion. They tried to show us man, played mask Tampa and he sat over the ball, was a nice job and was able to dot it on them. So, he did a lot of good stuff today in the past game. I was happy for him.”

After signing with Los Angeles following their Super Bowl championship in February, Robinson has faced his share of adversity. The offense’s function has been hamstrung by injuries along their offensive line that have kept Stafford under duress on nearly every dropback, making it hard for the quarterback to find receivers with consistency.

After proving that they could find a rhythm against Carolina, expect Robinson and Stafford to continue working to establish more of a rapport as the season wears on, and for the duo to become even more dangerous once they figure out what they can do to connect on more scoring plays moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire