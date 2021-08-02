Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes the ball in front of Aaron Donald during training camp at University of California, Irvine on July 29, 2021.

Matthew Stafford feels he let down Detroit Lions fans.

In a wide-ranging conversation with NBC Sports' Peter King, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback was asked if "any part of you feel you let the franchise down there?"

“Definitely,” Stafford said in the Monday morning column. “I sit there and go, ‘Man, I wish I could’ve gotten it done.’ I mean, it would’ve been amazing to have a Super Bowl parade down Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Didn’t happen. Tough pill to swallow as a competitor and somebody who touches the ball on every single offensive play. You definitely look back and wish you’d done a few things different here or there in some games, that maybe change the outcomes of seasons, but I’m focused completely forward now.”

It's the same sentiment he shared in February with the Free Press' Mitch Albom a week after the trade.

“I shared my disappointments in not being able to bring them what I ultimately wanted, a championship,” Stafford said then about his conversation with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood. “It was a tough conversation, probably the hardest one I've ever had.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Matthew Stafford feels like he let down Detroit Lions fans