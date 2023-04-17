Matthew Stafford feels good, threw to teammates a ‘decent amount’ this offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are beginning their offseason program and Matthew Stafford was the first player to speak to the media. While jokingly exclaiming that he isn’t 25 years old anymore, Stafford did iterate that he feels healthy entering the Rams’ offseason program.

Here’s Matthew Stafford. “I’m not 25,” he jokes, “but I definitely feel good.” pic.twitter.com/IUotfNv8Nt — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 17, 2023

Stafford is entering his 15th season in the NFL and his third with the Rams. After dealing with a variety of injuries in 2021 amid the team’s Super Bowl run, the veteran signal-caller dealt with back and head injuries in 2022 that limited him to nine games.

When asked about throwing this offseason, Stafford shared that he’s been throwing with teammates ahead of the offseason program and hinted at being available to throw during OTAs.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he was throwing with teammates "a decent amount" leading into the start of the offseason program. Said he's "probably not a human JUGS machine like I used to be, but I can still get it out there and throw it around a bunch." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 17, 2023

Due to an elbow ailment stemming from the 2021 season, Stafford didn’t throw much during the offseason program ahead of the 2022 season. Even with Stafford sharing how healthy he is this offseason, Sean McVay and the Rams will likely limit his workload in practice to keep him fresh for the upcoming season.

Outside of Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, it remains to be seen who Stafford will be throwing the ball to in 2023. That being said, Stafford was all smiles on the first day of the Rams’ offseason program.

