Matthew Stafford explains what it’s like working with a smaller WR like Tutu Atwell

Matthew Stafford excelled when he was throwing to bigger receivers in Detroit. Calvin Johnson immediately comes to mind, as does Kenny Golladay and even Marvin Jones, to an extent. He also thrived with Golden Tate running routes, but with Stafford’s arm and aggressiveness, he naturally fits well with bigger-bodied receivers.

Tutu Atwell will get a chance to contribute at wide receiver, especially as a deep threat, and he’s nowhere near a physical or big receiver. That doesn’t bother Stafford, though. He knows how to build rapport with smaller wideouts as they use their speed and quickness to get open, rather than a wider catch radius.

“You just go play and you trust those guys to use their special traits to get open,” he said Monday of playing with smaller receivers. “There are big guys that can be open with not a lot of separations. Smaller guys usually need a little bit more, but those guys are usually better at creating it. You just let those guys go out there and understand what their traits are and how they’re going to get open and how they’re going to run routes and then just throw the ball accordingly.”

Atwell has been impressive in the preseason, even if he hasn’t broken off a big play or caught a deep pass. Stafford obviously isn’t playing in these exhibition games but the two have been working together on the practice field when Atwell gets first-team reps.

Stafford had his eye on Atwell in the Rams’ second preseason game against the Raiders when the rookie caught eight passes for 46 yards, coming away impressed with the effect his speed has on defensive backs.

“He has done a nice job,” Stafford said. “I watched him closely in the game. I thought he did some really nice things, threatened some people with his speed. He was sudden at the top of some of those routes, did a nice job catching the ball when it was thrown his way. He’s just developing. He’s another guy that is every opportunity he gets is going to be a huge plus for him and making sure that he learns from those.”

Atwell won’t be a starter and is buried behind four quality receivers on the depth chart, but his speed and quickness warrant opportunities on offense, whether it’s on deep shots or quick passes in space.

The Rams didn’t draft him in the second round to keep him on the bench. He’ll have his chances this season.