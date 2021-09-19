Matthew Stafford explains what happened on his first interception as a Ram

Matthew Stafford was borderline perfect against the Bears in his Rams debut last week. On Sunday against the Colts, that wasn’t the case. He still played well, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns, but he had his first turnover as a member of his new team.

Early in the second quarter, Stafford threw deep for Cooper Kupp, but the pass sailed on him and went way over the head of his receiver. It was easily picked off by Khari Willis in the middle of the field, a clear mistake by Stafford.

It looked like the pass may have been tipped the line, but it’s difficult to tell even in slow-motion. After the game, Stafford even admitted he’s not sure if it was tipped, saying he thinks he just short-armed it to avoid hitting his hand on a helmet or pad.

It was a throw Stafford wishes he kept down for Kupp because he had some room around him.

“There was a lot of space in there, to be honest with you. I don’t know if it got tipped or I was sailing it. I think I kind of short-armed it, to be honest with you. Felt like I was going to hit maybe a helmet or a pad or something. Wish I just pulled it down a hair, to be honest with you, because Cooper’s going to run for a long ways if I can get it to him.”

There was a defender underneath Kupp and two bracketing him on either side, so it wasn’t a huge window to throw into, but it’s a throw Stafford is capable of making. He just had to bring it down a little bit, as he said, to give his receiver a chance.

The pick is no reason for concern with Stafford. He was just being aggressive and trying to make a throw he’s made before.