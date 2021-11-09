Matthew Stafford expected to start despite ankle injury for Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford is doing OK and is expected to make the start next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers after tweaking his left ankle in Sunday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“He came back in and competed well,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “He was sore today, but expect him to be able to take it a day at a time. But I think he’ll be good to go.”

Stafford injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the loss on a fourth-and-1 play. Stafford tried to roll left as Titans rusher Bud Dupree closed quickly on him. Stafford attempted a desperation pass to Van Jefferson and had his ankle roll as Dupree contacted him as the pass was released. Stafford briefly grabbed at his ankle before getting up and hobbling off the field.

McVay called the injury a “mild kind of ankle sprain.” Stafford stayed in the game and led the Rams on an 18-play touchdown drive that closed the final deficit to 28-16.

The Rams travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

