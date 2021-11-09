Matthew Stafford expected to play vs. 49ers despite minor ankle sprain

Matthew Stafford has suffered his share of bumps and bruises since joining the Rams, injuring his thumb in camp and his finger against the Seahawks. He was also limited by a back injury last week and then tweaked his ankle on Sunday night against the Titans.

Fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious enough to keep him off the field. Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Stafford suffered a minor ankle sprain on Sunday, but he’s expected to be OK for Week 10 against the 49ers.

“He’s good. We’ll take it a day at a time with him,” McVay said. “It was a mild kind of ankle sprain that you guys saw, but he came back in and competed well. He was sore today, but expect him to be able to kind of take it a day at a time. But I think he’ll be good to go.”

Stafford is as tough as they come at quarterback, constantly battling through injuries – oftentimes even without disclosing them publicly. With an extra day to heal, there shouldn’t be much concern about Stafford missing next week’s game on Monday night.

