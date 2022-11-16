Matthew Stafford expected to clear concussion protocol, play vs. Saints on Sunday

It sounds like Matthew Stafford’s absence from the field will only last one week. Stafford missed Week 10 while in the concussion protocol but is on track to play Sunday against the Saints.

Sean McVay said Wednesday that Stafford got in a full practice and though he’s still in the league’s protocol, he’s expected to be cleared on Friday in time to play against New Orleans.

That’s big news for the Rams, who can’t afford to keep losing after starting the season 3-6. They’ve dropped three games in a row and now without Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks, they’re in must-win mode.

John Wolford started in place of Stafford last week but struggled to get the offense going. Bryce Perkins also mixed in for five plays at quarterback.

Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford was a full participant today. McVay said he expects Stafford will be cleared from concussion protocol on Friday and to play on Sunday. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire