Matthew Stafford expected to attend minicamp amid contract situation

Matthew Stafford is still looking for an update to his current contract, seeking more guaranteed money in the final two years of his deal. The Rams have yet to tweak Stafford’s contract but it isn’t affecting his participation in practice.

Stafford has been in attendance for voluntary workouts all offseason and that won’t change when mandatory minicamp opens next week. Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that he expects Stafford to participate in minicamp, but he doesn’t have an update on the contract talks.

“Same as the last time that we spoke. We’re just keeping everything internally,” McVay said.

Stafford is signed through 2026, but there’s only $15 million guaranteed in the final two years of his deal. It’s easy to understand why he might want more security as he approaches the end of his career, and his request could be an indication that he wants to play at least three more years.

The Rams are an organization that’s never afraid to reward players with updated contracts, so it’s hard to imagine the two sides not getting something done before the season begins.

For now, it’s seemingly status quo for the veteran quarterback as he works through his fourth offseason in L.A.

