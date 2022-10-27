Matthew Stafford excited to get Van Jefferson back: He can do it all

The wide receivers not named Cooper Kupp have underwhelmed this season for the Los Angeles Rams, but Matthew Stafford will get some reinforcements on Sunday. With Van Jefferson returning to practice this week and set to make his season debut in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford talked about how excited he is to get the versatile wideout back on the field.

“He’s a really special player. I got to experience some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some big plays on tape, there’s no question he was running by some people, but he’s a guy in my mind that can do it all. It’s great to have guys like that,” Stafford said. “The more you can have of those guys, the better. Again, similar to in Brian (Allen)’s situation, I’m just happy for the guy. I know it’s difficult. I’ve been there in seasons and in offseasons, whatever it is, where you’re trying to deal with something, trying to get through something, not being able to do it for a while and missing time is frustrating. I know those guys are excited to be back out there. I’m happy to have him.”

Entering Week 8, the second-leading wide receiver on the Rams is Ben Skowronek, who has 23 receptions for 221 yards. Allen Robinson has gotten off to a slow start in Los Angeles, however, the return of Jefferson could open up a lot for the offense moving forward.

Coming out of Florida in the 2020 NFL draft, Jefferson was regarded as a pristine route runner and someone that could do damage in the intermediate part of the field. But in his first year with Stafford under center last season, Jefferson showed off his ability to create down the field, finishing with 50 catches, 802 yards, and six touchdowns.

A wide receiver that can create separation and make plays down the field like Jefferson is a quarterback’s best friend. Besides getting Brian Allen back at the center position this week, Stafford is ecstatic to have Jefferson available again, especially with the Rams facing a stingy defense like the 49ers.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire