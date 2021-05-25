Matthew Stafford excited to have DeSean Jackson: ‘He can still run, I know that’

There are a few new faces in Los Angeles this year after the Rams’ offseason moves, but perhaps none are more important than Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson. The two are suiting up for their new team at OTAs and getting acclimated on the field together ahead of the 2021 season.

Jackson is one of the best deep threats of the last decade, while Stafford is an elite deep passer with an incredibly strong arm to push the ball to all levels of the field. It’s only been about a week of light practices so far, but Stafford is already impressed by what he’s seen from the veteran receiver.

First and foremost, Jackson still has plenty of speed to burn.

“I mean, he can still run, I know that. He can still go,” Stafford said Monday. “He’s a smart guy. He’s learning this thing a little bit like myself, trying to make this thing second nature as quick as we possibly can. Obviously, I have a ton of respect for what he’s been able to accomplish in his years in the NFL and excited to get the opportunity to work with a guy like that that can really stretch the field and has done it at a high level as he has.”

Jackson will battle Van Jefferson for snaps as the No. 3 receiver behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Tutu Atwell will also factor in as a deep threat like Jackson, as well as a gadget player who can take handoffs, catch screen passes and make defenders miss in the open field.

Injuries have held Jackson back more than anything, limiting him to only eight games played in the last two seasons. But even in that small sample size, he still averaged 17.2 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns with a long of 81 yards.